Be careful what you wish for, Jaguars fans.

Fresh off the team’s thrilling 45-42 victory over the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game, Jaguars fans at EverBank Field began chanting “We Want Brady!” after the pivotal matchup was in the books. The Jaguars opened the venue so fans could welcome the team back following the playoff victory, and that’s when the chants broke out.

The Patriots are currently listed as nine-point favorites in the game, and they recently showed the Titans what happens when their opposition provides them with bulletin-board material.

Jacksonville has poked the bear known as Brady, and now the two-time MVP will have some added motivation in next Sunday’s AFC Championship game.