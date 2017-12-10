A number of Jaguars fans completely crossed the line toward the end of Sunday’s game, in what turned out to be an ugly scene of events.

Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson was ejected toward the end of the game, and the fans made things difficult for him as he left the field. Some heckling is to be expected, but what they did completely crossed the line.

The fans threw objects — including beers — in Jefferson’s direction, which led to him confronting them.

After Quinton Jefferson was ejected, fans threw food and other items at him. Security had to restrain both sides. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/MOjFYXRoyZ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 11, 2017

Here’s what Jefferson had to say about the incident after the game.

Quinton Jefferson on trying to charge into stands after fans threw beer on him at end of #Seahawks' loss at JAX: "What would you do?" @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/CnJtcwMcbd — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 11, 2017

Those fans should be banned from attending games in the future. Their conduct was deplorable.