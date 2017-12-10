Posted byon
A number of Jaguars fans completely crossed the line toward the end of Sunday’s game, in what turned out to be an ugly scene of events.
Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson was ejected toward the end of the game, and the fans made things difficult for him as he left the field. Some heckling is to be expected, but what they did completely crossed the line.
The fans threw objects — including beers — in Jefferson’s direction, which led to him confronting them.
Here’s what Jefferson had to say about the incident after the game.
Those fans should be banned from attending games in the future. Their conduct was deplorable.