Jaguars just unveiled some awkward Tom Coughlin merchandise (PICS)
March 7, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to drum up some interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars, so hyping the arrival of a roster-building guru makes sense.

Jacksonville brought on Tom Couglin this offseason to help mold the roster, a big move for the organization not only because he was the team’s coach from 1995-2002 when it entered the league via expansion, but because he did great work with the New York Giants while winning two Super Bowls.

So a good move, though one the team Jaguars want fans to celebrate by…buying a T-shirt? Interesting:

This is quite the, well, Jaguars move. It’s hard to imagine fans of any team would pay actual money to wear merchandise supporting a member of the front office. Fans don’t do this for head coaches, so doing it for a member of the front office is just…odd.

Unless the Jaguars know something we don’t, Coughlin isn’t putting on a helmet next year. The rhyme on the T-shirt above is smooth, but this one should have stayed tacked on the drawing board.