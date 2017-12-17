Jaguars owner Shad Khan saw his team punch its ticket to the postseason for the first time since before he bought the team in 2011, and he was thrilled about it.

Khan and the Jaguars destroyed the Texans, 45-7, giving them 10 wins on the season and a playoff berth — their first since 2007.

The Jaguars players, after some disappointing seasons, appeared to be excited about the prospect of playing meaningful football in January. Khan shared their sentiment, and expressed his contentment after the game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Khan said, via Mike Kaye of First Coast News. “To win it and win it the way we did today, mind-blowing. Really, really grateful, obviously, and proud of the players, the football leadership and the fans. Especially, the last two games, have given us the energy, put it over the top. It’s been awesome.”

The atmosphere at EverBank Field appeared to be electric, with Khan noting that the Jaguars sold standing room tickets for the first time since he’s owned the team.

The Jaguars will have a chance to lock up the division title as early as next Sunday, with a win and a Titans loss.