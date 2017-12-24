The Jaguars are known for playing with a lot of passion and energy on the field, which is a big reason why their defense has been so dominant this season.

Unfortunately, they started Sunday’s game against the 49ers out of sync, and that passion turned into frustration. Teammates Malik Jackson and Aaron Colvin were seen getting into it on the sideline, and the two had to be separated by their teammates.

Big man Malik Jackson was about to fold up teammate Aaron Colvin for yapping too much pic.twitter.com/qbhuy8e8Ma — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 24, 2017

Some Gatorade may have been wasted in the process, but cooler heads eventually prevailed, and the heated altercation ended as quickly as it started.