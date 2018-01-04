The Jaguars are set to host their first playoff game since 1999, and they’re pulling out all the stops for the big event, apparently.

Fans who attend Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bills at EverBank Field will be able to do a number of things to support their team — that includes consuming food and beverages that are teal-colored.

The team will be selling teal-colored cheeseburgers and ice cream at the game, which you can see in the photos below (via Will Brinson of CBS Sports).

The @Jaguars will be serving teal cheeseburgers (!?!) and ice cream made by @delawarenorth at their playoff game this weekend pic.twitter.com/7x13lLF0Tg — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 4, 2018

There will also be teal-colored beer available for purchase, thanks to a special beer created by Anheuser-Busch. The limited-edition beer will only be sold at the stadium (via Darren Rovell of ESPN).

The @jaguars aren't stopping at teal ice cream & hot dog & hamburger buns this weekend, Anheuser-Busch has created a special teal-colored beer exclusively available at the stadium for playoff game. pic.twitter.com/A6PJU0L1Bi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 4, 2018

The beer looks like a normal Budweiser we’re used to seeing, except this one has a hue that matches the team’s jerseys, which was probably created with food coloring. As for the cheeseburger, it appears to be normal, aside from the teal-colored bun.

Props to the Jaguars for mixing things up a bit, though, and doing whatever it takes to help get fans in the spirit for the pivotal playoff matchup.