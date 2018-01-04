Quantcast
Jaguars to sell teal-colored beer, cheeseburgers at wild-card game
Posted by on January 4, 2018

The Jaguars are set to host their first playoff game since 1999, and they’re pulling out all the stops for the big event, apparently.

Fans who attend Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bills at EverBank Field will be able to do a number of things to support their team — that includes consuming food and beverages that are teal-colored.

The team will be selling teal-colored cheeseburgers and ice cream at the game, which you can see in the photos below (via Will Brinson of CBS Sports).

There will also be teal-colored beer available for purchase, thanks to a special beer created by Anheuser-Busch. The limited-edition beer will only be sold at the stadium (via Darren Rovell of ESPN).

The beer looks like a normal Budweiser we’re used to seeing, except this one has a hue that matches the team’s jerseys, which was probably created with food coloring. As for the cheeseburger, it appears to be normal, aside from the teal-colored bun.

Props to the Jaguars for mixing things up a bit, though, and doing whatever it takes to help get fans in the spirit for the pivotal playoff matchup.