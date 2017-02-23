Jahlil Okafor isn’t dumb—he knows a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers is likely so he might as well go ahead and make it known where he would like to play.

Per the former Duke star himself, the Chicago Bulls are No. 1 on his list.

ESPN’s Marc Stein dropped the report:

The Sixers will make the best deal they can find, of course, but word is Jahlil Okafor's preferred destination on Deadline Day is Chicago. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

It’s an unexpected development from Okafor himself. His name popped up around the New Orleans Pelicans before they made a move for DeMarcus Cousins. He has also been a name coming up around the Indiana Pacers, though the team might end up dealing Paul George instead of building around him with Okafor.

Chicago isn’t the worst destination for Okafor provided the fact he’d be the centerpiece of the team after Jimmy Butler. It’s hard to say how long Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade will stick around, but defenses worrying about Butler could really open things up for Okafor’s development.

Okafor hasn’t been afforded a great opportunity in Philadelphia, where he shares a depth chart with Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid. That changes in Chicago, where he might have to spar with Robin Lopez for playing time.

If the Bulls want Okafor back, it could be the beginning of a great pairing for both parties.