Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, unlike many others that play his position, is no easy out.

Arrieta recorded a career-high 17 hits last season, with two home runs as well. It didn’t take him long to hit one this year, either, even though it was in an exhibition game.

The Cubs squared off against the Diamondbacks in a Grapefruit League game on Thursday, and Arrieta took a pitch from Zack Greinke and destroyed it.

Check out how far the ball traveled.

A great start to 2017 for Arrieta, but for Greinke, who’s coming off one of his worst seasons, not so much.

