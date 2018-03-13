It’s now the end of an era for Jake Arrieta, who spent some of his best years as a member of the Cubs.

Arrieta signed with the Phillies over the weekend, as it appeared that it was between Philadelphia and Washington for potential landing spots.

The Phillies were able to land the stud pitcher, and it now looks like the team is tired of rebuilding, and is ready to win again.

Arrieta, to his credit, wrote a heartfelt goodbye letter to Cubs fans.

That’s about as old-school as it gets — handwritten, with the pen and all.