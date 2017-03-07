If you’re a young, up-and-coming MLB player, be careful how you act at the plate when Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta is on the mound.

Bat flipping is all the rage these days, and Arrieta accepts that, but if you haven’t earned your stripes, don’t try it after hitting a dinger off him.

Arrieta joined the “Kap and Co.” show on ESPN Chicago 1000 to talk about all things baseball on Tuesday, and provided a lot of good insight, which you can listen to here.

Most importantly, he had a message for young players, and cautioned against bat flips if they should hit a home run off him.

Arrieta on a player bat flipping him after a HR. "If he's a vet + earned it no prob. If he's a young guy he might wear next one in the ribs" — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 7, 2017

Arrieta stands six-foot-four, and weighs 225 pounds, most of which is muscle. He’s not a guy you want to upset.

So, young MLB’ers, you may want to take heed of Arrieta’s warning.