Alabama freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts hadn’t done much for the Crimson Tide with his team losing to the Clemson Tigers in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Until the fourth quarter.

Hurts had hit tight end O.J. Howard for a noteworthy score earlier in the game, but his team trailed late.

Then Hurts put on a run that will go down in college football history:

That was a 30-yard rush for Hurts, with whiffed and broken tackles left in his wake, putting the Crimson Tide up 31-28.

Prior to the run it had seemed like the rest of the game would go one of two ways for Hurts—either the freshman would keep his ho-hum day going, or he’d announce his arrival with a championship-winning run.

Regardless of the outcome, Hurts made it plain and clear Alabama has quite the bright future with Hurts at the controls of the offense.