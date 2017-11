A young Eagles fan was elated when cornerback Jalen Mills started playing catch with him before Sunday night’s game kicked off.

The young fan — sporting green hair while wearing a Michael Vick jersey — caught an underhanded toss from Mills, and then began jumping up and down in jubilation. He then shed a few tears of joy before mustering up the strength to throw the ball back to Mills, who was smiling.

An Eagles fan breaks down in tears after playing catch with CB Jalen Mills 🙏 (via @JeffSkversky) pic.twitter.com/pXW7En6SK2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2017

It’s moments like those that make sports great.