Florida State University is referred to “DB U” by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders for a reason.

The football program has produced a number of stud defensive backs over the years — Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey among them.

Former Seminoles tight end coach Tim Brewster made light of that with a graphic he shared on Twitter, which showed all the stars that have come out of the program, with former head coach Jimbo Fisher in the middle.

Ramsey was on it as well, but he didn’t like his former coach getting the credit for his success, which he made quite clear.

Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018

Ramsey appears to be more of a self-made guy, so if he says Fisher didn’t do anything to help improve his game, we believe him.

Brewster’s tweet was weird in the first place, as Fisher is more of an offensive guy, and is known for working with quarterbacks — not defensive backs.