Running backs in their 30s don’t normally generate a lot of interest on the open market.

Even when that running back’s name is Jamaal Charles, the age and the injury history could combine to keep the phone from ringing.

It’s not a guarantee that Charles will remain with the Chiefs next season, and according to Pro Football Talk the Chiefs signed C.J. Spiller.

Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West formed the Chiefs’ backfield tandem last season. Charles has played in eight games over the last two seasons because of knee injuries.

Spiller himself wouldn’t be a threat to Charles. He’ll also be 30 next season and has run for a total of 448 yards for four different teams over the past three seasons.

However, Spiller could provide depth if the Chiefs part ways with Charles. The latter counts $6.1 million against the salary cap.

Charles would draw interest from some teams if the Chiefs let him go, but he likely would have to sign a one-year “prove it” deal.