Adrian Peterson just landed with the New Orleans Saints—so it’s only right Jamaal Charles tries to remind teams he’s still on the open market.

The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways with Charles this offseason after the star back struggled to stay on the field.

If healthy, Charles still has something to offer teams as part of a committee. Agent David Mulugheta has gone out of his way to remind teams his guy is ready to go:

With @jcharles25 its not a matter of "IF" but a matter of "WHEN"! #ComebackSeason pic.twitter.com/pwslVc9LuU — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) April 25, 2017

While a great look, Charles is going to have a hard time finding a job right now. Peterson just settled for minimal cash and not even an assured role in a backfield, which speaks to the state of the market.

And it’s not a good sign that Charles visited the Seattle Seahawks early in the offseason, but the team opted to sign Eddie Lacy.

Not only does Charles need to probably wait and see where LeGarrette Blount lands, he’ll have to see how the NFL draft impacts the market.

Odds seem strong Charles will be on an NFL roster next year and his team around him giving the globe updates certainly helps. But don’t expect a deal before the draft or perhaps until deep into the summer.