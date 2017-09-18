Quantcast
Jamal Agnew faked Giants punter out of his shoes on punt return for TD (VIDEO)
September 18, 2017

Giants punter Brad Wing is going to see Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew in his nightmares, because what he did to him was just dirty.

Agnew returned a punt from Wing in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game, and it’s important to note that the game was close, with Detroit leading New York just 17-10 at the time. It wasn’t close for long, though, as Agnew busted it wide open.

He fielded the punt, picked up speed and made a would-be tackler miss. Agnew was then met by Wing, but he cut back and then ran right by him — leaving the Giants punter in the dust.

The result of the play was a 88-yard touchdown, and now Agnew has as many touchdowns as the Giants have scored all season. Ouch.