Giants punter Brad Wing is going to see Lions kick returner Jamal Agnew in his nightmares, because what he did to him was just dirty.

Agnew returned a punt from Wing in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game, and it’s important to note that the game was close, with Detroit leading New York just 17-10 at the time. It wasn’t close for long, though, as Agnew busted it wide open.

He fielded the punt, picked up speed and made a would-be tackler miss. Agnew was then met by Wing, but he cut back and then ran right by him — leaving the Giants punter in the dust.

The result of the play was a 88-yard touchdown, and now Agnew has as many touchdowns as the Giants have scored all season. Ouch.