Journeyman guard Jamal Crawford has played for a number of NBA teams since entering the league in 2000, but no stint lasted longer than the one in Los Angeles

Crawford played for the Clippers from 2012-17, and was one of the leaders on the team, even coming off the bench. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award twice while playing for the Clips, in 2012 and 2014, and was well-respected by both fans and his teammates.

That was evident when Crawford returned to Staples Center for the first time since departing for Minnesota. The Clippers greeted him with an awesome tribute on the video board to welcome him home.

The @LAClippers pay tribute to Jamal Crawford in his return to L.A.! #ThisIsWhyWePlay 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/sxeWV5DjZb — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2017

Fans then gave him a standing ovation afterward.

Former Clipper Jamal Crawford acknowledges Clippers fans after receiving a standing ovation from the Staples Center crowd following the team's thank-you video on their jumbotron. https://t.co/ZDwwPEOhus pic.twitter.com/UIrQpWNIEW — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 7, 2017

All in all, a great moment for a classy, high-character player.

[Larry Brown Sports]