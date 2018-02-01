Nuggets guard Jamal Murray made an opposing player look silly on one particular play in Thursday’s game against the Thunder.

It happened when Murray drove baseline in the second quarter, which caused Steven Adams to eventually follow him all the way out to the perimeter. Murray noticed the mismatch, and then took full advantage of it. He used a few crossover moves to shake Adams, and then finished the poor defender off with a great stepback move.

Murray managed to juke Adams so bad that the seven-footer ended up hitting the ground — hard. The Nuggets guard then calmly drained a three-point jumper.

Jamal Murray out here just playing with OKC! Steven Adams gotta retire pic.twitter.com/7egoZJQtAz — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 2, 2018

It’s safe to say Murray won that round — and then some.