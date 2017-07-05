Count Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston as one of those happiest his team will appear on this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Considered a distraction by some, Winston has already gone out of his way to get the cameras involved in his offseason process, suggesting to some he’ll try to use the show as a way to launch himself into global superstardom.

Here’s JoeBucsFan.com:

Why else would Jameis invite the HBO’s Hard Knocks film crew to join him this week with his private trainer to the stars, Tim Grover? Last week, Joe wasn’t sure whether Jameis would fully embrace the Hard Knocks experience and try to use it to enhance his brand and, secondarily, the Buccaneers’ image. Now there is no doubt. Jameis has opened the door to take be the star of the HBO reality series that will chronicle Bucs training camp this season.

Winston is already all over Instagram showing off what the HBO cameras are seeing:

Make no mistake—there’s nothing wrong with Winston taking this approach.

Winston is a fun superstar to watch and the cameras will already be around no matter what, so why not have some fun with it? If the show means Winston’s personality shines through to a global audience, it’s a win for everybody.

So while some might’ve shrugged about Hard Knocks selecting the Buccaneers, it sounds like Winston has a plan in place to make the sure quite entertaining.