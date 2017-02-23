Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston probably should’ve used a better choice of words in delivering a speech at an elementary school on Wednesday, and he admitted as such.

Winston spoke at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg, Florida, and feminists were not happy about what he had to say, even though he clearly did not mean to come off the way he did.

“All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “But all my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to. Now a lot of boys aren’t supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I’m saying? One day y’all are going to have a very deep voice like this (in deep voice). One day, you’ll have a very, very deep voice.

“But the ladies, they’re supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y’all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!”

Winston wasn’t referencing gender roles or telling them how to live. Furthermore, he has apologized, and admitted he could’ve said what he was trying to say in a different way.

“I was making an effort to interact with a young male in the audience who didn’t seem to be paying attention, and I didn’t want to single him out, so I asked all the boys to stand up,” Winston said. “During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some.”

Everything an athlete says is put under a microscope nowadays, often taking their words out of context. This was just another example of that.