Being fat shamed by Howie Long was the straw that broke the camel’s back for James Brown, apparently.

Brown admits that sparked change for him in a big way, as the FOX analyst has lost 74 pounds since he began his diet in October, and it’s evident when looking at him.

He’s lost a quarter of his weight, which is pretty crazy when you think about it.

James Brown lost a quarter of his weight since October https://t.co/73OYmMyPZC pic.twitter.com/yNJ3hOw9N5 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 28, 2017

Brown admits that Long said he looked like a swollen tick, and that was what did it for him. Hey, whatever works.