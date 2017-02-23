James Harden is a superstar in the Houston area, and has had his fare share of beautiful women.

He once dated a Kardashian (Khloe), but probably figured out that the curse that comes along with it wasn’t worth the trouble. And now it looks like he’s traded up a bit, after rumors are swirling about him and a hot R&B star.

Harden is rumored to be dating Ashanti, as mediatakeout.com reported that the two have been seeing each other since last year.

Judging by her activity on social media, it’s no secret that Ashanti has been spending a lot of time in H-Town.

She was there for Valentine’s Day.

🖤♠️ A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:30am PST

And also hit up a Rockets game recently.

😜🐻 A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

In case you’re wondering, Ashanti is nine years older than he is. Technically, cougar status requires the woman to be 10 years older, but who’s counting?