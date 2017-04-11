Posted byon
James Harden has had an incredible season up to this point. It’s no wonder the Houston Rockets guard is a front-runner for the MVP award.
Harden might be able to further help his MVP case, though. It turns out, he’s only five assists shy of making NBA history:
The Rockets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their regular-season finale Wednesday. Assuming he plays, that should be no problem for Harden. He’s currently averaging 11.2 assists per game, and he dished out double-digit assists in each of his the three games against the Timberwolves earlier this season.