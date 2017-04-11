James Harden has had an incredible season up to this point. It’s no wonder the Houston Rockets guard is a front-runner for the MVP award.

Harden might be able to further help his MVP case, though. It turns out, he’s only five assists shy of making NBA history:

Harden needs 5 assists tmrw to be first player in NBA history with at least 2,000 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds in a single season. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) April 11, 2017

The Rockets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their regular-season finale Wednesday. Assuming he plays, that should be no problem for Harden. He’s currently averaging 11.2 assists per game, and he dished out double-digit assists in each of his the three games against the Timberwolves earlier this season.