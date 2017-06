James Harden came up short in the 2016-17 NBA MVP Award race, but that doesn’t mean he’s not trying to cash in on what was a very successful campaign.

Harden, who has dated numerous celebrities, appeared to be a big fan of Nicki Minaj, judging by his reaction that followed her performance at the NBA Awards show on Monday night.

Minaj did the kissy face, and Harden was apparently digging it, which you can tell from his hilarious reaction in the video below.

HARDEN BOUT TO RISK IT ALL AND DONT CARE WHO SEES 😭 This is the greatest sports league on Earth pic.twitter.com/CTvOREhxl0 — Wobsell Perezbrook🏆 (@World_Wide_Wob) June 27, 2017

So great.