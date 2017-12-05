Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner had his bachelor party in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looked like he had a lot of fun.

Part of the celebration included Turner and his friends hitting up Sunday’s Rockets-Lakers game at Staples Center, and hanging out with James Harden and Chris Paul afterward.

Turner and Co. even got to watch Harden and CP3 battle it out in a half-court shooting contest, with the two Rockets teammates betting on who’d be the first to make a shot.

Rockets guards James Harden & Chris Paul had a half court shot competition for $200 with Dodgers Justin Turner watching… CP3 takes all. pic.twitter.com/64JXBHJOL2 — Andrew Martinez (@IamDrewInLA) December 4, 2017

Turner also hit up the Browns-Chargers game and hung out with Shawne Merriman and LaDainian Tomlinson earlier in the day.

LT+Red+LightsOut A post shared by Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

The Dodgers star got engaged in March, and it made sense for him to wait until the offseason to have his bachelor party.