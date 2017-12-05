Posted byon
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner had his bachelor party in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looked like he had a lot of fun.
Part of the celebration included Turner and his friends hitting up Sunday’s Rockets-Lakers game at Staples Center, and hanging out with James Harden and Chris Paul afterward.
Turner and Co. even got to watch Harden and CP3 battle it out in a half-court shooting contest, with the two Rockets teammates betting on who’d be the first to make a shot.
Turner also hit up the Browns-Chargers game and hung out with Shawne Merriman and LaDainian Tomlinson earlier in the day.
The Dodgers star got engaged in March, and it made sense for him to wait until the offseason to have his bachelor party.