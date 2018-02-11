Rockets star James Harden can do it all.

We know he can score, as well as any player in the league, and he’s also not afraid to get his hands dirty fighting for rebounds. Not only that, his passing ability is nothing to scoff at, either, and you’ll want to watch a sick dime he dished out during Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.

Harden worked the pick and roll with Clint Capela on one particular play, and he wisely dished the ball to his teammate — splitting two defenders in the process. Not only that, he threw the pass between his legs, without even looking at Capela, who finished off the play from close range.

Casual between-the-legs dime from The Beard pic.twitter.com/CBkjnm1ZlV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2018

That was an impressive assist from the bearded one.