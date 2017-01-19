Houston Rockets star James Harden seems to be the favorite to win the MVP Award so far this season, but there’s still roughly 40 games yet to be played for each team.

Harden has been in the MVP discussion for a few years now, but it’s Stephen Curry has drawn much of the accolades, and understandably so. But Harden has led all NBA players in one very important area, and has done so by a large margin, which Howard Beck of Bleacher Report made light of in this exceptional longform piece:

Harden is a scoring machine, as this chart points out. But what’s even more impressive is how well he dishes the ball, which he doesn’t often get credit for. Beck points out that he’s also No. 1 in points created via assist, at 28.6 per game.

This could finally be the year Harden wins the MVP Award, and right now, it’s his to lose.

[Bleacher Report]