Jonas Jerebko played 23 minutes and was a solid contributor in the Celtics’ 120-109 win over the Rockets on Wednesday night, but was the unlucky recipient of a James Harden blow that left him bloody.
With roughly five minutes remaining in the game, Harden attacked the basket, and flailed his arms at the end of the play in an attempt to draw a foul.
He didn’t get the foul call, but did get a piece of Jerebko’s face, which drew plenty of blood.
The good news is there doesn’t seem to be any major damage, and that Jerebko will be OK after receiving a few stitches.
Harden was hit with a flagrant foul for the reckless play.
[NESN]