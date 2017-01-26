Jonas Jerebko played 23 minutes and was a solid contributor in the Celtics’ 120-109 win over the Rockets on Wednesday night, but was the unlucky recipient of a James Harden blow that left him bloody.

With roughly five minutes remaining in the game, Harden attacked the basket, and flailed his arms at the end of the play in an attempt to draw a foul.

He didn’t get the foul call, but did get a piece of Jerebko’s face, which drew plenty of blood.

James Harden inadvertently whacked Jonas Jerebko in the face, was pretty bloody pic.twitter.com/ubt2VMWTuX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 26, 2017

The good news is there doesn’t seem to be any major damage, and that Jerebko will be OK after receiving a few stitches.

It is "anticipated" that Jonas Jerebko will receive four stitches to his upper lip as a result of the shot he took from James Harden. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 26, 2017

Harden was hit with a flagrant foul for the reckless play.

[NESN]