James Harden is having a MVP-caliber season for the Houston Rockets with averages of 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game, and he owes it all to his break up from reality-TV superstar Khloe Kardashian.

At least, that’s what the 27-year-old guard told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview. Here’s Harden talking about his split from Kardashian with SI’s Lee Jenkins:

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” says Harden, 27, “and that may be why I’m having this kind of success.” The process of untangling a crowded life began a year ago, when he and Khloé broke up after an eight-month romance, which began with a meeting at Kanye West’s basketball-themed birthday party at Staples Center in June. Harden does not reference Khloé but reflects on the tabloid apparatus that accompanies her. “I didn’t like all the attention,” he says. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

Kardashian, who accused Harden of cheating, has since moved on with Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Harden is having himself one heck of season and shows no signs of slowing.

The break up might have had something to do with it, but Harden also moved to point guard this season, which has been perfect for a player with his skills.