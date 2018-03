Rockets star and MVP frontrunner James Harden put a Clippers player on skates during Thursday’s game, and it was fun to watch.

Harden was working on Wesley Johnson at the time, when he used a stepback move — and a bit of his shoulder as well — to send the Clippers swingman to the floor, hard. Check out the epic staredown and pause before Harden knocked down the shot as well, adding insult to injury.

Let’s just give him the MVP award and get it over with already.