Houston Rockets superstar James Harden recently appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for the first time, and addressed what Kobe Bryant had to say about him two years ago.

Bryant had high praise for the Rockets guard, and once told Kimmel that Harden was the one player he’d pick to build a franchise around.

Harden was taken back by it, and really seemed to appreciate the kind words, especially since he said Kobe is his idol.

“Just coming from him — one of the best to ever do it — it means a lot to me,” Harden said.

Harden vs Kobe one-on-one — who ya got?