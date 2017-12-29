James Harrison spent all but one of his 15 seasons with the Steelers, until earlier in the week, that is, when he was released and signed with the Patriots.

Harrison’s former teammates have been taking shots at him left and right, and the veteran linebacker finally appeared to respond on Friday, which he did on Instagram in this post.

This will be my only comment. A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:32am PST

“This will be my only comment” is the caption that accompanied the post, so it appears that Harrison has said his piece and is now moving on.

It looks like the former Steelers linebacker was upset about his lack of playing time, but at his age, nothing is guaranteed. The Steelers didn’t owe him anything.