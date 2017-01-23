Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison doesn’t sound like a player ready to retire, even after his team lost an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in New England.

“I’m not done,” Harrison said, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Harrison, who turns 39 in May, finished the 2016 regular season with 5.0 sacks. He added another 2.5 in the postseason.

Harrison said after Sunday’s defeat that he feels “physically fine.”

Over 14 NFL seasons, Harrison has produced 81.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles and eight interceptions. He’s spent 13 of his 14 seasons with the Steelers, with his lone year outside Pittsburgh coming in Cincinnati in 2013.

Despite being 38 years old, Harrison played in 15 of 16 games in 2016. He was on the field for 587 defensive snaps in the regular season.

Harrison will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he comes back for 2017, expect him to sign a one-year deal to stay with the Steelers.