James Harrison is now under contract to play for the Steelers through his age-40 season.

Who knows if he’ll stop there?

The outside linebacker signed a two-year deal for $3.5 million, according to ESPN.

Harrison, 38, holds the Steelers’ franchise record with 79.5 career sacks. He’s had five sacks in each of the last two seasons and he’s had at least that many sacks for the Steelers every year since becoming a regular starter in 2007. The only exception was the year he spent with the Bengals in 2013, when he had just two sacks.

Undrafted in 2002 and cut three times by the Steelers and once by the Ravens, Harrison finally stuck with the Steelers in 2004 and became a full-time starter at age 29. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and made one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history that year when he returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

That led to Harrison’s second Super Bowl ring. Ben Roethlisberger and long snapper Greg Warren are the only other Steelers who were with the team when they won championships in 2005 and 2008.

The Steelers didn’t make the playoffs in 2013, but broke a three-year playoff drought when Harrison returned in 2014. Since then, the Steelers have advanced one round further in the playoffs each season. When the Steelers lost the AFC championship game at New England, Harrison said “I’m not done.”

If he plays out his contract, it will be at least two more years before he is done.