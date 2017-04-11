Former Rams and Saints linebacker James Laurinaitis is calling it a career after eight seasons in the NFL.

The 30-year-old announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “I still love the game but the body says it’s time to move on.”

Laurinaitis, a three-time consensus All-American at Ohio State, was drafted 35th overall in 2009 by the Rams. He played seven seasons in St. Louis and never missed a game, eventually becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles.

Following the 2015 season, Laurinaitis was released by the Rams and played one more season with the Saints, though he appeared in just five games before going to injured reserve with a quad injury.