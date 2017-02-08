Posted byon
Patriots running back James White capped off one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history, but didn’t even get to cash in on it.
White gave the Patriots a 34-28 victory on a two-yard touchdown run in overtime, and that’s when the celebrating began. But his emotions were so high that he forgot to keep the ball, which is probably going to worth a ton of money.
He spoke about it on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, and had this to say:
“I actually do not know what I did with it,” he said. “I left it on the ground and started running.”
Can’t blame White for focusing more on celebrating with his teammates than his individual accomplishment. That’s what the Patriots are built on.