Patriots running back James White capped off one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history, but didn’t even get to cash in on it.

White gave the Patriots a 34-28 victory on a two-yard touchdown run in overtime, and that’s when the celebrating began. But his emotions were so high that he forgot to keep the ball, which is probably going to worth a ton of money.

He spoke about it on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, and had this to say:

“I actually do not know what I did with it,” he said. “I left it on the ground and started running.”

The @Patriots RB James White talks final TD football, MVP truck and may have a gift for the Man Cave https://t.co/fl18vLxG3Z pic.twitter.com/85dfD1J7rD — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 7, 2017

Can’t blame White for focusing more on celebrating with his teammates than his individual accomplishment. That’s what the Patriots are built on.