It could be that the only white house James White occupies is the house that the White family inhabits.

The Patriots running back has considered joining teammates Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty in boycotting the Super Bowl champions’ visit to the White House, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio via Pro Football Talk.

White caught a Super Bowl-record 14 passes and scored the game-winning touchdown as well as the touchdown that helped send the game to overtime in the Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Even though he wasn’t the Super Bowl MVP, White went to Disney World. The White House doesn’t seem to excite White quite as much, which is why after visiting the land of Donald Duck, he might take a pass on meeting Donald Trump.