Patriots running back James White may be a running back, but he led all players in Super Bowl LI in receiving yards.

And the two yards he picked up at the end of the game were the biggest.

With a second-and-goal situation, he came out of the backfield and caught a pass, and was determined to score. He fought through a tackle and barely made his way into the end zone for the game-winning score, to complete the comeback and give the Patriots a 34-28 win.

Great effort by White.