Packers tight end Jared Cook showed off the toe-drag swag late in Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Cowboys, and came up big when it mattered most.

With roughly 10 seconds remaining, the Packers needed a big play to get into field-goal range, and Aaron Rodgers and Cook provided it.

Rodgers threw a dime toward the sideline, and Cook made what looked to be an impossible catch by dragging his toes and staying in bounds as he secured the football.

That’s the catch of the playoffs so far.