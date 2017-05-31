Jared Goff, the top pick in the 2016 NFL draft, hasn’t panned out as well as the Los Angeles Rams might’ve hoped.

Going into his sophomore year, it sounds like Goff might not even win the battle for the starting spot thanks to his development and a push by Sean Mannion.

The team’s official website captured quite the interesting nugget from head coach Sean McVay:

“I think what we’ve tried to preach to our players is we’re going to let the best players play. We’re trying to win football games and whoever we feel like gives us the best chance is who’s going to play behind center. Right now, we feel very good about what they’ve both done. (QB) Jared (Goff) has done a nice job getting better, but you always want to make sure that you’re playing the guy that you feel like gives you the best ability to win football games, because we owe it to our coaches, to our players and to this organization to do that. I think what we’ve seen is good for those guys, but right now Jared’s the starter and he’s done a nice job commanding that role.”

Goff had a miserable rookie year, appearing in just seven games and completing 54.6 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards and five touchdowns against seven interceptions and five fumbles.

Still, as we’ve noted, the Rams have said Goff is doing a great job picking up the system. The team went out and signed Andrew Whitworth to hopefully make his life even easier when trying to get the ball to guys like Todd Gurley and Tavon Austin.

In other words, it’ll be interesting to see how much of this is inane offseason talk by McVay and how willing the new coach is to the idea of ignoring the top overall pick if Goff doesn’t give the team the best chance to win games.