Tensions are always high when the Seahawks and 49ers square off on the field, but the most heated altercation during Sunday’s game happened on the Seattle sideline.

It happened after lineman Jarran Reed got ejected from the game (unsportsmanlike conduct) for his role in a skirmish that broke out on the field involving 49ers and Seahawks players. Reed made his way to the sideline afterwards, and Frank Clark had some words for him, likely telling the rookie that he should’ve kept his cool.

That didn’t go over well, though, and things escalated quickly. Clark grabbed Reed, and the two locked arms, and eventually had to be separated by their teammates.

Same team, bros.