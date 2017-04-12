Pretty soon the Patriots are going to need a bulletin board the size of the Gillette Stadium scoreboard.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady take any perceived slight and use it as bulletin-board material, and Jarvis Landry has just added to their collection.

While on a tour of England this week, the Dolphins wide receiver told a group of people in London that the Dolphins would sweep the Patriots next season according to Peter King of the MMQB.

No team in the AFC East has swept the Patriots since 2000, the year before Brady stepped in at quarterback. The Patriots have won 14 of the last 16 division titles, and Landry is sick of it.

“If you’re a competitor, that’s the way you should feel, and I don’t mind saying it,” Landry said. “It’s time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they’re not our big brother anymore.”

“It’s ridiculous. It’s a problem. We cannot let that happen anymore. What I’ve seen is, when we play that game, sometimes we focus on the guys on the other side of the line instead of just focusing on us. And I want to be part of that change. I want to go into the games against New England expecting to win—that’s something we need to do.”

The Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time in eight years last season. Being within striking distance of the Patriots is fairly new to them. Before making such a bold prediction, Landry first should have talked to Rex Ryan and Antonio Brown to see how ruffling the Patriots’ feathers worked out for them.