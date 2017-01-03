Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry sure doesn’t lack for confidence.

With his team on the way to the playoffs and another strong year under his belt, Landry had quite the interesting interview with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, and the whole exchange is really worth a look:

“I have not found one yet and probably never will find one in my career,” Landry says when asked whether any defensive back can stop him. Why? “God hasn’t made one. He can’t and he won’t.” There must be someone, right? Seattle’s Richard Sherman? “One-on-one? No.” Arizona’s Patrick Peterson? “No.” New England’s Malcolm Butler? “No.” Kansas City’s Marcus Peters? “No.” He volunteers a name: “Deion Sanders? No.” Why? “This is simple: My will won’t allow it to happen.”

Well ok then.

Critics, of course, will point out Landry has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons because he’s a target hog with more than 130 looks in each of his past two seasons. As a slot guy, he’s also only scored four times in each of his past two years.

Still, Landry catches a large percentage of his targets and does his job quite well. He, alongside a capable defense and monster running back Jay Ajayi, have helped the Dolphins surge to the postseason after an unexpected 10-win campaign.

Whether one agrees with Landry is a matter of opinion, though the LSU product just gave every defender set to go against him a little bit of bulletin board material.

Based on Landry’s comments, he’s more than ready for the challenge.