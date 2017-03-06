Brandin Cooks isn’t the only major wide receiver on the NFL’s trading block ahead of free agency, not with rumblings about Jarvis Landry of the Miami Dolphins popping up.

More than a few heads probably cocked to the side while reading the above, which makes sense. Landry is 24 years old and one of the league’s better young receivers, so his going on the trade block is a bit of a shocker.

Alas, here we are, with 975 The Fanatic transcribing a note from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

“One name I’ve been hearing is Jarvis Landry who could find himself on the trade block, Miami might like Stills more” – @Jeff_McLane — 975 Mornings (@975Mornings) March 6, 2017

Maybe this comes as news to the Dolphins themselves because this is silly season. Maybe not. But Landry has back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with eight touchdowns over that span and is a big part of the reason Ryan Tannehill has remained afloat as a starting quarterback.

Eventually the Dolphins will need to pay up for Landry and or Kenny Stills. But until then the two can remain on the field together—Stills is a deep threat, Landry is the reliable underneath guy.

No doubt the rest of the league would like to pluck Landry off the roster, though. Everyone would see his true value and silly numbers if he played with a better quarterback, which is probably why plenty of teams with an established quarterback are now thinking about giving Miami a phone call.

For Miami, keeping young talent in place is they key to eventually competing in the AFC East. Letting go of Landry walks the franchise back the other direction.