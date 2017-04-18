Karma struck Jason Dufner in a big way at the RBC Heritage tournament over the weekend.

Dufner entered the final round with a lead, but had a semi-meltdown on the par-5 fifth hole. He ended up bogeying the hole, and wasn’t happy about it, so he dropped his club and just left it there.

Obviously, someone had to pick it up, and Dufner knew that. That someone was his caddie, Kevin Baile.

Definitely the club drop of the week. pic.twitter.com/fPy4chvkf3 — Skratch (@Skratch) April 16, 2017

The sense of entitlement Dufner showed with that gesture is astounding. His caddie should’ve left the putter there until he picked it up himself.

Oh, by the way, he finished the tournament tied for 11th.