Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett knows Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t just been red-hot for the last seven games.

Asked about facing Rodgers during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round, Garrett stated that Rodgers has “been hot for about nine years.”

From Jon Machota of the Dallas News:

Jason Garrett on Aaron Rodgers: "He throws the ball as well as anyone on the planet. He's been hot for about 9 years. He's a great player." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 11, 2017

Garrett’s point is well taken, but there’s no denying the run Rodgers is currently enjoying. The Packers have won seven straight games, with Rodgers throwing 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his “run the table” stretch. Against the New York Giants last Sunday, Rodgers tossed four touchdowns—including a Hail Mary right before half time—as the Packers advanced in the playoffs with a 38-13 win.

No quarterback in the NFL is playing the position better than Rodgers right now. Garrett’s Cowboys will have to find a way to slow No. 12 if the NFC’s top seed is to advance past the Packers to the conference championship game.

Rodgers struggled in the first meeting between the two teams back in October. He threw an interception and lost a fumble in the red zone, as the Packers lost the game by a 30-16 score at Lambeau Field.

Since that loss, however, Rodgers has thrown 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The Cowboys understand the challenge. They are facing a historically great quarterback, not just a player on a random hot streak.