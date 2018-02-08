Nick Foles was named Super Bowl LII MVP, but one of the players who protects him was clearly the star of the victory parade.

Eagles center Jason Kelce dressed in costume, looking like the sultan of swag, and he stole the show.

Kelce led Eagles fans in song at one point, and the lyrics went something like this:

“We’re from Philly, f-cking Philly, no one likes us, we don’t care!”

🎶 We’re from Philly, f**king Philly

No one likes us, we don’t care 🎶 Jason Kelce sings with fans at #EaglesParade… pic.twitter.com/zrQBC2r0Us — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) February 8, 2018

Kelce also delivered an epic speech, in which he blasted analyst Michael Lombardi and all the other naysayers that didn’t believe in the team.

JASON KELCE GOES SCORCHED EARTH ON THE MEDIA (via @FOX29philly) pic.twitter.com/b1exYbHhbD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2018

What a guy.