If the Tennessee Titans weren’t already set on taking a cornerback with the fifth overall pick in the draft, they are now.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported on Thursday, the Titans released nine-year veteran Jason McCourty, freeing up a starting spot opposite Logan Ryan in the secondary. McCourty led the Titans in passes defended a year ago and finished with the second-most tackles (69). He was the longest-tenured member on the team.

The #Titans are releasing veteran CB Jason McCourty, source said. The longest tenured player on the team is moving on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

The Titans are reportedly set to take Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the No. 5 overall pick, according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, who cited a scouting source of his. Lattimore is the highest-rated cornerback prospect by most draft analysts and a consensus top-five pick.

Fortunately for the Titans, this year’s draft class is deep at cornerback, so they will have plenty of options in case Lattimore is gone by the fifth pick. Lattimore’s teammate at Ohio State, Gareon Conley, is also a projected first-round pick. We’ll see who the Titans go with on draft night.