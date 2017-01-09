The New York Giants can’t expect to get defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul back on another one-year deal.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Pierre-Paul—who is a free agent after this year—has no interest in signing anything other than a multi-year contract this time around.

JPP says he's not signing a one-year deal this time. "I've done proved it … There's not a guy like me doing it with 7 and a half fingers." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2017

Pierre-Paul, 28, produced 7.0 sacks over 12 games in 2016. He played the season on a one-year, $10 million deal he signed last March, less than a year after he severely injured his hand in a July 4th fireworks accident.

Pierre-Paul also said he would have been available to play had the Giants beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday. New York lost, 38-13, as Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes against the Giants defense.

Despite not having half his fingers on one hand and missing five games to end 2016 with a core injury, Pierre-Paul should still expect to receive multi-year offers as a free agent. He consistently provided pressure opposite defensive end Olivier Vernon this season, with three forced fumbles, one defensive touchdown and eight batted passes to go along with his seven sacks.

Good pass-rushers in the NFL get paid over many years. Pierre-Paul will get his money and his years, either from the Giants before free agency or from another team once the market opens in March.