Jared Dudley and Brandon Jennings got into a weird physical exchange on Tuesday night.
It happened in the second quarter of the game, when Jason Smith set a hard screen on Tyler Ulis. Teammate Jared Dudley wasn’t happy about it, so he rushed over and headbutted Smith.
A skirmish then erupted, with Dudley and Brandon Jennings somehow in the middle of it. The two began arguing, and Jennings eventually pointed at Dudley as if he had a gun in his hand.
Both players were hit with technical fouls and ejected from the game, but hey, at least a fan got a parting gift from Dudley on his way out.
