Jared Dudley and Brandon Jennings got into a weird physical exchange on Tuesday night.

It happened in the second quarter of the game, when Jason Smith set a hard screen on Tyler Ulis. Teammate Jared Dudley wasn’t happy about it, so he rushed over and headbutted Smith.

A skirmish then erupted, with Dudley and Brandon Jennings somehow in the middle of it. The two began arguing, and Jennings eventually pointed at Dudley as if he had a gun in his hand.

Both players were hit with technical fouls and ejected from the game, but hey, at least a fan got a parting gift from Dudley on his way out.

Jared Dudley tosses his jersey to a fan after being ejected #WeArePhx pic.twitter.com/rBdRIPJA0J — 🚨 Ronnie Laybold 🐾 (@YotesHereToStay) March 8, 2017

So, that happened.